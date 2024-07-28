The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) attributes the ongoing challenges faced by the Dangote Refinery to internal discord, among others

ACF spokesperson Professor Mohammed Baba Tukur expressed concern over the pervasive inter-ethnic and political conflicts

The forum urged Nigerians to unite and overcome these divisions to achieve national development

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has broken its silence on the ongoing challenges facing the Dangote Refinery, attributing the issues to internal discord and political manoeuvring within the country.

The ACF, through its spokesperson, Professor Mohammed Baba Tukur, said this while speaking to Legit.ng over the issue on Saturday, July 27, in Abuja.

ACF highlights internal division

Citing the Dangote issue, Tukur lamented the pervasive inter-ethnic and political conflicts undermining Nigeria's progress.

He said:

"What is happening with the Dangote refinery is a result of sectarian and political shenanigans in this country. It seems like there is no enemy other than the enemy within. We are our problems.

"The Dangote issue is a result of the hatred we have for ourselves. We are first and foremost an embarrassment against ourselves, and except we denigrate ourselves, nobody will."

ACF speaks bemoans Dangote saga

Tukur elaborated on the internal conflicts, suggesting that Nigerians often direct their hatred and distrust towards each other rather than external oppressors.

He said:

"The inter-ethnic hatred that we perpetrate against each other today is baffling. The white Arabs and the White Americans who came and enslaved us—if they come into our country, they have free passage.

"What have they not done to us? Why is our hatred directed at people who are like us?"

Agbese defends Dangote Refinery against new allegation

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of orchestrating efforts to undermine the Dangote Refinery.

Agbese said the Green Chamber wouldn't hesitate to call for the dismissal of NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, if the alleged false allegations against the refinery project persist.

