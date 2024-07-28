Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reacted to reports that it reselling crude oil bought to other refineries

The report blamed operational challenges for the Dangote refinery's decision amid ongoing challenges with IOCs

Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group's Chief Branding and Communication Officer, said it is impossible

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has firmly rebutted claims circulating in certain media outlets regarding the resale of crude oil shipments.

Dangote refinery denies reselling crude Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Facebook

Reuters had reported that the Dangote refinery was facing some operational challenges, which had led to the resale of crude sourced from the United States and Nigeria.

The report claimed that grades like US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland, and Nigerian Escravos and Forcados crudes were offered.

This was quickly circulated by various media outlets not Legit.ng cited an anonymous official with knowledge of the deal with local refineires.

Legit.ng reached out to Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group's Chief Branding and Communication Officer, who was not available.

An insider in the Dangote group told Legit.ng

"The report is false, I am not aware of any of such deal"

Dangote refinery denies resale of crude

Subsequently, a statement was released on X on the official Dangote Group page, signed by Chiejina in response to the allegations.

The Dangote Group stressed that the refinery is not authorized to sell crude oil purchased from Nigeria and that the narratives reported were aimed at discrediting the refinery.

The statement reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to a misleading report suggesting that our refinery’s crude distillation unit (CDU) is experiencing issues and that we are reselling crude oil.

“We categorically deny these claims. The Dangote refinery is not authorized to sell crude oil purchased from Nigeria, and our CDU is fully operational and functioning optimally.

“We advise the public to disregard these false narratives, which are likely driven by interests opposed to the lOCs."

FG gives orders to regulators over Dangote refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government, via NMDPRA, expects fresh reports to confirm the sulphur content of the diesel produced by the Dangote Refinery, as the firm denied claims of inferior products.

The authority’s spokesman, George Ene-Ita, disclosed that the NMDPRA had done its job and would not engage in a media war with anyone over its chief executive, Farouk Ahmed, 's claims that the sulphur content on Dangote diesel is high.

He disclosed that the agency has about 15 engineers and scientists attached to the Dangote refinery. Their reports about the refinery’s sulphur content will be out on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng