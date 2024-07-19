Legit Quiz: Obi at 63: How Well Do You Know Peter Obi?
Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, Friday, July 19.
Apart from being the leader of the popular “Obidient Movement”, what else do you know about Obi? Legit.ng’s latest 'Know Your Politician'' quiz below may reveal something you didn't know about the LP chieftain.
Atiku celebrates Peter Obi on 63rd birthday
Meanwhile, former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has sent a kind birthday message to Peter Obi as he clocks a new age.
Obi, who was Atiku's running mate in the 2019 general elections for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), clocks 63 years of age on Friday, July 19.
"On behalf of my family, I extend hearty birthday wishes to my good friend, a dedicated patriot and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, on his 63rd birthday. May you enjoy many more years of good health and continued service to our nation," Atiku posted on X.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.