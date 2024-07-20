New Minimum Wage: Fresh Twist As Governors Plan To Meet Over N70,000 Approval
- Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) will reportedly meet to take a common position on the approved N70,000 new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers
- It was gathered that the meeting will hold although some state governors have agreed to pay the new approved minimum wage
- The state governors were allegedly awaiting the details of the new wage before declaring their stand
FCT, Abuja - The 36 state governors under the aegis of Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) will reportedly meet to make a collective decision over the new monthly national minimum wage of N70,000 approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 18.
It was gathered that the state governors will take a common position at the meeting over the N70,000 new minimum wage.
As reported by Leadership, a source close to NGF said the governors will need time to make their position known.
The meeting will hold although some state governors have agreed to pay the new approved minimum wage.
Feelers from the state government houses across the country indicated that the governors were awaiting the details of the new wage before declaring their stand.
The source said NGF chairman and Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will need to consult with fellow governors before commenting on the matter.
“The NGF chairman will need to consult with his peers before commenting on this matter. That’s the beauty of democracy. The issue is a national one and not about Kwara as a state. So, please exercise a little patience. After due consultations, I’m sure the NGF will make its position on the new minimum wage public.”
Not N70,000: How governors prevented Tinubu from approving higher minimum wage, NLC discloses actual figure
Governors prevented Tinubu from approving higher minimum wage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it believes President Tinubu would have approved a new national minimum wage in the range of N100,000.
The NLC, Lagos council chairman, comrade Funmi Sessi, blamed the 36 state governors for preventing President Tinubu from approving a higher minimum wage.
According to Sessi, the governors' insistence on paying N50,000 as minimum wage during the negotiating period was responsible for the slight increase
