The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has strongly condemned the attack on Zenith Party National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu.

The attack was carried out in Abuja and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

In a statement released on Thursday, signed by IPAC National Publicity Secretary Mrs. Chinyere Ogeh Kalu, it was revealed that Nwanyanwu was followed by suspected assassins and received death threats due to his criticism of a federal minister's alleged interference in the Rivers State government.

IPAC labelled the attack as both outrageous and barbaric, urging the police to investigate and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, as reported by Vanguard reported.

The statement reads:

"The attack on Chief Dan Nwanyanwu is inconceivable, outrageous, despicable, inhuman, and barbaric.

"Chief Nwanyanwu's offense is speaking truth to power and resisting impunity, executive recklessness, and rascality by a cabinet minister.

"It is unthinkable that such a brazen attempt on his life could happen at a location with world-class security.

"The council commends security agents for their prompt intervention and interrogation of the suspect and urges the police to charge him to court to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to follow this path of dishonour."

IPAC, therefore, called on the police to provide adequate security for Chief Nwanyanwu and his family, TheCable reported.

It states further:

"The police should also provide adequate security to Dan Nwanyanwu and his family. The council further urges President Bola Tinubu to call Wike to order."

