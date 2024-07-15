Kidnappers have allegedly abducted five residents of Yangoji in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory

Kidnappers have allegedly abducted five residents of Yangoji in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory.

During the attack, an All-Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Musa Majaga, was shot and injured.

Gunmen attack Abuja community

Source: UGC

This is coming barely one month when a band of terrorists on Sunday morning, June 30, invaded the Guto area of Bwari Area Council in the nation’s capital, Abuja, reportedly killing one person and abducting four others, Vanguard reported.

A resident, identified as Abdullahi, narrated that the incident occurred around 12:23 am on Monday, July 15, when the kidnappers stormed the APC chieftain Majaga’s home.

Abdullahi reported that the assailants broke through the burglary-proof windows of Majaga’s house, entered the room, and shot him, as reported by Daily Trust.

The kidnappers then abducted two of his children.

He said:

“After they had picked two of his children, they went into another apartment and abducted three other neighbours."

Vigilante speaks on the incident

A vigilante member, speaking to our reporter during a Monday visit to the area, mentioned that the kidnappers exploited the lack of cartridges in the vigilantes’ guns.

"You know the kidnappers took advantage after they got information that vigilantes were short of cartridges.

"They then struck and abducted five people. We have not witnessed any attack by kidnappers in the past five months here in Yangoji."

He mentioned that the APC chieftain, who sustained a leg injury from the gunshot, was transported to a private hospital in Gwagwalada for treatment.

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, requested time to gather information about the incident.

