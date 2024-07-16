The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld Governor Hope Uzodinma's victory in the Imo State gubernatorial election

The appellate court also dismissed appeals from the Labour Party and its candidate, Achonu Nneji

In its judgment, the court stated that the appellants failed to provide adequate evidence to support claims of election irregularities and allegations regarding Uzodinma's WAEC Certificate

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Governor Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo state gubernatorial election.

PDP's appeal dismissed

Court rules in favour of Imo state governor, Uzodimma Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodinma

Source: Twitter

Specifically, the Court rejected the appeal brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Samuel Anyawu, contesting the Imo State tribunal's ruling that confirmed Hope Uzodinma as the legitimate governor of the state.

The court determined that the appeal was without merit, having addressed all issues raised by the appellants.

Court dismisses LP, APM's appeal against Uzodinma

Similarly, the appellate court dismissed the appeals from the Labour Party and its candidate, Achonu Nneji, as well as the Allied Peoples Movement, all for lacking substance, Channels Television reported.

The appellants, unhappy with the tribunal's ruling, claimed that the November 11, 2023, election was invalid due to non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

They also questioned Uzodinma's eligibility, alleging that his WAEC Certificate of Education was forged.

LP, PDP did not provide sufficient evidence, says Court

In delivering its judgment, the Court of Appeal stated that the appellants did not provide sufficient evidence to support their claims of non-compliance, TVC Television reported.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Bitrus Sanga, also found no proof that the governor had submitted a fraudulent certificate.

Court affirms Ododo as Kogi governor

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, July 11, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, affirmed Usman Ododo as the duly elected governor of Kogi state.

In the judgement delivered on Thursday, July 11, a three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Murtala Ajaka, its governorship candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Kogi governorship election held on November 11, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng