The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigeria Shippers Council, Barrister Akutah Pius, has emphasized the need for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to ensure smooth operation of the maritime sector.

Akutah made the advocacy when he made an appearance on a TVC program "Business Nigeria", in Abuja.

During the program, he highlighted the objective of the recently held 17th International Maritime Seminar for Judges, organized by the council in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI), to promote alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in the maritime sector.

At the seminer, however, stakeholders noted the complicated processes in Nigeria as a result of multiple agency roles in the shipping processes, New Telegraph reported.

Also, the harped on the need to evaluate existing legal processes in a manner aimed at driving positive developments in the maritime sector, The Authority reported.

He pointed out that prolonged commercial disputes in court negatively impact the economy, making the promotion of ADR essential for economic stability.

Akutah also underscored the council's efforts to encourage ADR to foster harmonious relationships among stakeholders in the maritime sector, reducing the acrimony often associated with court resolutions.

He said:

"The more time commercial disputes are wasted in the court will impact ultimately the economy because commercial disputes that are prolonged are not good for business and the economy.

"Therefore, we try to use ADR to resolve issues between players in the maritime sector to quickly move forward so that they can work together as a team without the acrimony that usually court resolutions would bring."

NSC to partner NJI, others

He added that as part of effort to better the operations of the maritime sector, the NSC would be making major partnerships with the:

"NJI under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy which now supervises the activities of the Nigeria Shippers Council to see how this programme, which has been ongoing for over 30 years will impact positively on the way maritime disputes are resolved.

"So that we do not waste time in dealing with disputes in the maritime sector but quickly resolve them to move on so that the business environment would be safe and free of acrimony for the players."

Source: Legit.ng