The coalition emphasised the bill's importance for economic revitalization and regulatory improvements in the shipping industry.

The coalition, represented by Patriot Nwogu Ndubisi, praised the House Committee on Shipping Services for its inclusive approach to the bill

A coalition of 45 civil society organizations has called on president Bola Tinubu to support the proposed Nigeria Shippers Council regulatory agency.

This appeal comes as the bill for an act to repeal the Nigeria Shippers’ Council Act and enact the shipping and port economic regulatory agency bill and related matters advances in the House of Representatives.

Recall that the House of Representatives passed a second reading of the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria Shippers' Council Act and implement the Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill and Related Matter, Leadership reported.

Presenting the Bill at the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, chairman of the House Committee on Shipping Services, reiterated the need to repeal the existing Nigerian Shippers Council Act to empower the Council to discharge its mandate as the Port Economic Regulator, Business Day reported.

Under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria for Promotion of Accountability and Transparency in Governance (CCSGNPATG), the civil societies made their stand known at a press conference on Monday, June 17.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Patriot Nwogu Ndubisi said the coalition supports the proposed Nigeria Shippers Council regulatory agency, urging Tinubu to as a matter of urgency approach the bill.

He said:

"Our final appeal goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his prompt assent when the Bill is sent to the Presidency.

"Given his dedication to revitalizing Nigeria’s economy, we are confident that Mr. President will approach the Shipping Council Regulatory Bill with the same urgency as the Students Loan Bill."

Ndubisi also praised the committee on shipping services for its inclusivity and pointed out that the action would provide interested parties with a forum to offer feedback on the bill during a public hearing.

Ndubuisi stated that the measure will boost the Shippers Council's regulatory authority, lower costs, boost competition, and enhance service delivery—all while bringing much-needed openness, accountability, and efficiency to the industry.

Appeal to Senate president

Speaking further, he urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to ensure that the Senate moves in the same direction as the House of Representatives in addressing the bill.

He said:

"Accelerated handling of the Shipping Council Regulatory Bill aligns with the Senate President’s commitment to tackling inflation, economic hardship, and other difficulties faced by Nigerians.

"We anticipate commending the Senate for their treatment of the bill when it reaches the Red Chamber for concurrence."

