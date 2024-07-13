The Coalition on Transparency and Rule of Law (CTRL) has praised the NCC for its dedication to the telecoms sector

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition on Transparency and Rule of Law (CTRL) has commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for its dedication to the nation's telecoms sector.

In a statement released by Sunday Thomas on behalf of the coalition, the CTRL said the NCC's commitment to the telecoms sector has significantly increased its contribution to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

CTRL praised the leadership of Dr Aminu Maida, executive vice chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, for his vision and strategic goal alignment.

The coalition acknowledged Dr Maida's commitment to enhancing the telecoms sector's contribution to Nigeria's GDP.

The CTRL also praised Dr Maida's ambitious target of achieving a 25% increase in the telecoms sector's contribution to Nigeria's GDP.

"We believe that Dr. Maida's 25% target is feasible, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our economy and the lives of Nigerians," Thomas said.

Aminu Maida's policies commended

CTRL acknowledged Dr Maida's leadership style, which it said has fostered an open-door policy, encouraging industry stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue with the commission.

The coalition expressed its support for the NCC's endeavours, acknowledging the imperative need for synergistic collaboration between the public and private sectors.

According to the CTRL, NCC's commitment will catalyse other sectors to strive for similar growth and contribution to Nigeria's GDP.

NCC warns Nigerians against buying pre-registered SIM cards

In other news, the NCC has warned Nigerians against purchasing pre-registered SIM cards.

The caution comes as part of the regulator's ongoing efforts to combat the illicit sale and use of improperly registered SIM cards in the country.

The commission noted that selling pre-registered SIM cards poses risks to the person buying and national security.

