Security expert Amb Ade Mario Emmanuel has disclosed that Nigeria has spent over N100 trillion on combating banditry

Emmanuel, the DG of the Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), emphasized that despite the expenditure, there is little evidence of success

The security expert criticized the government's minimal investment in non-kinetic approaches

FCT, Abuja - A leading security expert has revealed that Nigeria has spent over N100 trillion on combating banditry and other criminal activities since 1999.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 6, the Director General of Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), Amb Ade Mario Emmanuel, said with the humongous amount spent, the country continues to face significant security challenges.

CONYSSA alleges no track record of success

He stressed that despite this massive expenditure, there is little evidence of success, with banditry and other forms of criminal activity persisting and increasing in some areas.

He said:

"From 1999 till date, Nigeria has spent more than 100 trillion naira in fighting different criminal activities in this country. But, to what extent has it achieved its successes as expected? No track record. The more they fight, the more they increase."

Non-Kinetic approach neglected

The security expert also criticized the government's minimal investment in non-kinetic approaches to security, such as community engagement and development initiatives.

"Coming to the non-kinetic approach, how far has the Nigerian government pushed funds to this approach? Maybe just 3 per cent out of 100 per cent. So, there is no way results can be achieved."

Engaging local communities

The expert highlighted a critical gap in the country's security strategy and emphasized the importance of involving local communities in security efforts.

He said:

"Criminal activities happen in local communities and not in developed centres. How can we integrate locals within such communities into security watches that can become an eye in the government in protecting these mineral resources meant for the people as a whole?"

Bandits abduct 2 journalists, wives, and children in Kaduna

Earlier, Armed bandits kidnapped two journalists - Abdulgafar Alabelewe of The Nation and AbdulRaheem Abdu of the Blueprint newspaper, as well as their wives and children in Kaduna state.

Legit.ng gathered that the kidnapping incident happened on Saturday night, July 6 after invaded after the bandits invaded the Dahjonu community in the Millennium City of Chikun local government area of the state.

