Security Expert Speaks on How Much Nigeria Has Spent to Tackle Insurgency Since 1999
- Security expert Amb Ade Mario Emmanuel has disclosed that Nigeria has spent over N100 trillion on combating banditry
- Emmanuel, the DG of the Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), emphasized that despite the expenditure, there is little evidence of success
- The security expert criticized the government's minimal investment in non-kinetic approaches
FCT, Abuja - A leading security expert has revealed that Nigeria has spent over N100 trillion on combating banditry and other criminal activities since 1999.
Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 6, the Director General of Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), Amb Ade Mario Emmanuel, said with the humongous amount spent, the country continues to face significant security challenges.
CONYSSA alleges no track record of success
He stressed that despite this massive expenditure, there is little evidence of success, with banditry and other forms of criminal activity persisting and increasing in some areas.
He said:
"From 1999 till date, Nigeria has spent more than 100 trillion naira in fighting different criminal activities in this country. But, to what extent has it achieved its successes as expected? No track record. The more they fight, the more they increase."
Non-Kinetic approach neglected
The security expert also criticized the government's minimal investment in non-kinetic approaches to security, such as community engagement and development initiatives.
"Coming to the non-kinetic approach, how far has the Nigerian government pushed funds to this approach? Maybe just 3 per cent out of 100 per cent. So, there is no way results can be achieved."
Engaging local communities
The expert highlighted a critical gap in the country's security strategy and emphasized the importance of involving local communities in security efforts.
He said:
"Criminal activities happen in local communities and not in developed centres. How can we integrate locals within such communities into security watches that can become an eye in the government in protecting these mineral resources meant for the people as a whole?"
Bandits abduct 2 journalists, wives, and children in Kaduna
Earlier, Armed bandits kidnapped two journalists - Abdulgafar Alabelewe of The Nation and AbdulRaheem Abdu of the Blueprint newspaper, as well as their wives and children in Kaduna state.
Legit.ng gathered that the kidnapping incident happened on Saturday night, July 6 after invaded after the bandits invaded the Dahjonu community in the Millennium City of Chikun local government area of the state.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944