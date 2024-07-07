The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) expressed concerns about the impact of government policies on the real estate sector

FCT, Abuja - Amid ongoing economic difficulties, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has voiced concerns over the impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government policies on the real estate sector.

The NIESV’s president, ESV Victor Alonge, disclosed this when he spoke with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 6, in Abuja.

NIESV president, Victor Alonge speaking on Tinubu's economic policies Photo credit: Victor Alonge/Kola Sulaiman

Alonge called on Tinubu to ensure a more proactive policy formulation and implementation approach to support the industry and the broader economy.

He said:

"The economic situation has been challenging. We have seen very low levels of activity, especially in the industrial sector.

"When there are low or no activities, we don't envy it. But that doesn't mean we can't fare well amid the challenges. We need to find opportunities within these challenges, and we must be creative."

Call for strategic involvement in policy-making

The council underscored its commitment to playing a critical role in shaping policies that affect the real estate sector.

He said:

"We want to make a statement, and the point we must make is that our relevance is real. Our role as drivers of economic development is established. We will no longer operate from the back seat."

NIESV stressed the importance of government policies in regulating and governing the real estate business, highlighting the need for estate surveyors to be actively involved in policy formulation and implementation.

Alonge said:

"Government policies have a direct impact on the dynamics of the real estate business and our profession. They play a pivotal role in shaping society's economies by providing frameworks for regulation, service, and governance."

