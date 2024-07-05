The Middle Belt Youth Association (MBYA) have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to address manipulated appointments in MDAs

The group said manipulated appointments contribute to dividing Nigerians along ethnic and religious grounds

They accused government officials of becoming architects of deliberate sabotage of the government's efforts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly have been urged to probe the alleged racketeering in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

The Middle Belt Youth Association (MBYA) made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, July 5.

The group said government functionaries with contacts in the Presidency are responsible for the MDA appointments racketeering. Photo credit: Middle Belt Youth Association (MBYA)

Source: UGC

Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr Michael Ahundu, said government functionaries with contacts in the Presidency are responsible for the MDA appointments racketeering, The Guardian reports.

“We, therefore, call on President Tinubu, and the National Assembly to keep an eye on this wave of manipulated appointments where hard-working and conscientious Nigerians are dubiously removed from office under the guise of political appointments. It is enough to stress that these nefarious tactics designed to earn some corrupt ends also contribute to dividing Nigerians along ethnic and religious grounds.”

Ahundu said such appointments occurred at the ministries of Commerce, Defence, and Solid Minerals, where qualified officials from the North Central geopolitical were replaced with people who could easily be manipulated.

The group argued that appointments could undermine President Tinubu’s administration efforts to promote diligence, hard work, and competence, especially in revenue-generating sectors of the economy.

"It is unacceptable for government officials to become architects of deliberate sabotage of government's efforts. One scenario where this sabotage is glaring is in the hiring of corrupt officials to manage key departments of our national life. Yielding to the temptation to manipulate the system must stop.

"Equally worrisome is the fact that there are instances of backdoor replacement of uncompromising officials who are well within their secured contract tenures and without blemish or misconduct."

