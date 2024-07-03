Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has made a strong revelation that got many talking on social media X

The former Reps speaker disclosed that his salary was N400,000 while his total allowance was N25 million

Following his revelation, Dogara noted that the needs of the constituents are higher than the lawmakers' allowances

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Wednesday, July 3, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, revealed that his total allowance while he was Speaker was N25million, while his salary was N400,000.

Honourable Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

Dogara tackles Nigerians, reveals his allowance was N25million

Dogara said the clarification was necessary following a public misconception that members of the National Assembly earn huge salaries and allowances, Vanguard reported on Wednesday.

Recall that Yakubu Dogara was the Speaker of the 8th Assembly from 2015 to 2019.

According to Channels TV, Dogara made this clarification while speaking at the two-day House of Representatives open week celebration in Abuja.

The former speaker said it is important Nigerians allow their Representatives to work and limit the financial demands on them.

"Allow lawmakers' breathe," Dogara tells Nigerians

According to Dogara, the misconception of huge salaries and allowances by Nigerians has given the National Assembly a negative image where they are called thieves even at public fora.

“While I was Speaker my salary was 400 thousand Naira and my total allowance was 25 million naira, I told my accountant to open a separate account for the allowances and I never for once took any money out of that account everything that came into that account was used to cater for the needs of constituents.

“My accountant complained of the level of demand on the account and I told him if the money there is finished, borrow, and when money comes it you return to were you had taken money from.

“I am saying this so Nigerians will give their legislatures breathing space and know that the narrative is not true about members’ pay."

Nigerians react to Dogara's revelation

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on former Reps take home pay. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@ShehuSani tweeted:

"Honorable."

@CroBender tweeted:

"N25m was roughly what a police officer gets after years of service as gratuity, I could be wrong."

@June12Post tweeted:

"25million a month or year allowance?"

Listen to Dogara's speech below;

Dogara hints on real reasons naira fell

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Yakubu Dogara said that the unused foreign currency stashed away in private safes can be released by the government to help stabilise the weak naira.

According to him, as long as we don't lose our desire for US dollar, the currency of choice for many Nigerians, there isn't really anything to lose.

He said that Nigerians no longer regard their money as a store of value, and the government must move swiftly to win back their confidence.

Source: Legit.ng