On Wednesday, June 12, a four-storey building under construction at Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) in Onitsha, Anambra state, collapsed, trapping several people under the debris.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m., when the building, nearing completion, suddenly gave way.

No fatality has been recorded so far, but many are feared to be badly injured under debris. Image: Fb/Soludo

Eyewitnesses reported that the structure began to cave in from the top floor before collapsing entirely into rubble.

Although no fatalities have been confirmed, concerns remain about the survival of those trapped within the debris. A source at the school revealed that significant funds had been invested in the construction project, heightening the sense of loss.

“The building started caving in from the last floor until it came down to the rubbles,” the source said.

They also noted that the students’ hostel was located far from the building site, preventing a potentially more severe outcome.

Chijioke Ojji, the Director of Operations for DMGS Centenary, described the incident as irretrievable and expressed the possibility of casualties.

Efforts are currently underway to account for everyone and ensure the safety of those around the collapsed building.

Human error cause of collapse

According to reports, the construction of the school building was funded by a prominent billionaire from the state.

Victor Meju, the Chairman of the Anambra State Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), confirmed the collapse and suggested that human error might be a contributing factor.

COREN plans to conduct a forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

Meju indicated that he had inspected some of the building materials and found them satisfactory, but emphasised the need for a thorough investigation.

He also mentioned that evacuation efforts were ongoing, with personnel from the police command, Federal Road Safety Commission, the Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and various state commissioners present at the scene.

Building collapses in Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anambra State recently witnessed another building collapse while under construction, with reports indicating that several construction workers were inside at the time.

The collapsed five-storey building was located at Basden Street in Fegge, Onitsha. Confirming the situation, Chike Mmaduekwe, the chairman of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board, said the government only approved a three-story building.

