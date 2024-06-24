Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu is set to be sworn into the Pan-African Parliament during its Third Ordinary Session of the 6th Parliament in South Africa

Hon. Philip Agbese, also a Member of the PAP, expressed optimism and delight about Kalu’s appointment, highlighting his extensive experience

Kalu’s role is expected to drive initiatives such as economic integration, strengthening democratic institutions, enhancing peace and security

Hon. Philip Agbese, a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, has expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the inauguration of Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, into the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

Scheduled for Monday, the inauguration will take place during the opening session of the Third Ordinary Session of the 6th Parliament in Midrand, South Africa.

Kalu is expected to bring his wealth of experience to improve the state of the continent. Image: Fb/Benjamin Kalu

Hon. Agbese, who also serves as a Member of the PAP, highlighted the wealth of experience and expertise that Rt. Hon. Kalu brings to the table, Tribune reported.

His congratulatory message underscored the significance of Kalu's appointment, seeing it as a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to enhance its influence and actively participate in shaping the legislative agenda of the continent.

"Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu's leadership and diplomatic prowess will foster collaboration among member states, facilitate knowledge sharing, and drive the implementation of PAP's objectives," Agbese stated.

Agbese also noted Kalu’s expected contributions as a member of the West African Caucus within the PAP, predicting that his extensive expertise will be instrumental in addressing regional challenges.

He praised Kalu's intellectual prowess and parliamentary skills, describing him as a beacon of progress and development for the West Africa bloc.

"His intellectual prowess and astute parliamentary skills make him a blessing to the West African bloc in the parliament. He will be a shining star, illuminating the path to progress and development for our region," Agbese said.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu is among 21 new members to be sworn into the Pan-African Parliament. His upcoming role is anticipated to inspire a new generation of African leaders and reinforce Nigeria's commitment to continental unity and progress.

As Agbese aptly put it:

"He is an intellectual juggernaut, a colossus in the world of politics, and a true champion of African unity and progress."

