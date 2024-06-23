Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have continued their fight and raid on illicit drugs in the country

Two ladies were arrested for using snake guarded shrine to store illicit drugs in the Igor community, Benin City, Edo state

The NLDEA operatives also arrested two men during a raid on the Usen forest in Ovia South West LGA, Edo state

Benin City, Edo state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two ladies for using snake guarded shrine to store illicit drugs in Igor community, Benin City, Edo state.

The two suspects, Sonia Chinonso Ezumezu and Risikatu Tijani were arrested following credible intelligence.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement issued via the agency’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ndlea_nigeria, on Sunday, June 23.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives during the raid “detected a specially constructed large hole storage in a wall covered with wallpapers and fetish objects.”

He added that:

“Different quantities of illicit substances such as methamphetamine, Loud, Colorado and Arizona, all strong strains of cannabis with a total weight of 8.743 kilograms, were pulled out from the deep hole dug in the wall of the shrine building.

“At least, two ladies: Sonia Chinonso Ezumezu and Risikatu Tijani were arrested during the intelligence-led operation on Tuesday 18th June 2024 after the big black snake guarding the shrine was demobilized."

The NDLEA operatives also arrested Obi Ferguson,45, and Ernest Abanum, 46, with 209kg cannabis and a motorcycle recovered while raiding the Usen forest in Ovia South West LGA, Edo state

