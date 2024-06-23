Tragedy struck in the Lokogoma area of Abuja after armed robbers killed a retired brigadier general of the Nigerian Army, Uwem Harold Udokwea

The robbers killed the victim after they attacked Udokwea's residence at the Sunshine Homes Estate

The late General Udokwere was confirmed dead at the Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA) Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Suspected armed robbers have killed a retired brigadier general of the Nigerian Army, Uwem Harold Udokwea at his residence in Sunshine Homes Estate by Kabusa Junction in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

The retired general was killed after the armed robbers attacked the estate at about 3am on Saturday, June 22.

The national assembly’s Sergeant-At-Arm, Air Commodore S.A Zakari (retd.) who confirmed the incident said the retired general’s wife said three suspected armed robbers attacked their residence and took his pistol.

As reported by Daily Trust, she added that the incident was the third time that robbers had attacked them.

According to Zakari’s statement, Udokwea’s neighbour said the armed robbers also injured one of the estate guards.

He added that while the injured guard was being treated at Abacha Barracks Hospital, the General was referred to the National Hospital Abuja.

“Air Cdre MM Igho informed Air Cdre SA Zakari rtd of the incident at 0810 hrs. Zakari dashed to NHA to support the family. Zakari met Pastor Awe (the neighbour) with the victim’s wife, son and other neighbours. Air Cdre Zakari was told Gen Udokwere was dead and the corpse was at the National Hospital morgue.

“Zakari met the wife, calmed her down and reported the issue to Maj Gen Dr Okereke. The Comd NAOWA Hospital sent an ambulance to retrieve the body of the late General Udokwere to NAOWA Hospital where he was confirmed dead."

Reacting to the incident, the FCT commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the regrettable incident, Vanguard reports.

The FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement, adding that the police will provide updates on this matter in due course.

