Pastor E.A Adeboye of the RCCG has come under heavy criticism for refusing to challenge President Tinubu's administration

In fact, a viral video making the rounds online claimed Adeboye attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan's government and even led a massive protest over killings of Christians in 2014, but has remained silent under Tinubu's government

Interestingly, a fact-checking platform investigated the claim of Adeboye leading a protest against Jonathan in 2014 and shared its findings on Friday, June 21

A fact-checking platform has fact-checked the claim that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led a protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

Pastor Adeboye and former President Goodluck Jonathan. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE, Jonathan's media team

Concerns rise as an X user, Chude Nnamdi @chude__na, took to the social media platform on Monday, June 17, to call out Pastor Adeboye for refusing to protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government.

The X user claimed Adeboye had vowed to speak out against the plight of Nigerians and stage a massive protest during Jonathan's government but refused to do the same during Tinubu's administration.

The X user made this assertion after veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem challenged Adeboye to call out Tinubu's administration, the same way he did to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Sharing a video, the X user tweeted:

"Pastor Adeboye During Goodluck Jonathan, your voice was so loud, You Vowed to stage A Massive Protest, But Now You have refused to Protest Against President Tinubu"

"- Eedris Abdulkareem with the banger"

Verification: Adeboye did not lead a protest against Jonathan's government

Considering the post trended on X, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa decided to fact-check the netizen's claim and scrutinise it.

The media platform in a report published on Friday, June 21, concluded that the narrative by the X user that Pastor Adeboye President led a protest against Jonathan in 2014 is false and the viral clip misleading.

Results from the search showed that the image was captured in 2020 during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Findings revealed that the photo was from a peaceful protest, led by Mr Adeboye, against widespread killings in the country at the time, as seen here and here.

It ruled:

"MISLEADING! Pastor Adeboye did not lead a protest against Jonathan in 2014. The picture used to support this narrative was from a protest against Christian killings in 2020 under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration."

Verdict:

"Verdict: Misleading! The picture was taken at a protest against Christian killings in 2020 under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration."

Adeboye speaks on Boko Haram leaders claiming to be Muslims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adeboye reacted to leaders of Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims.

Adeboye said Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims doesn't make every Muslim a terrorist or murderer.

The popular clergyman said the same thing applies to a pastor and wife who are insensitive to their members

