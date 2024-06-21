An Anambra High Court sentenced Obinna Oraezue to 90 days in prison for falsely posing as a lawyer at the Anambra State High Court in Otuocha

Oraezue, dressed as a lawyer, was arrested after appearing in court despite lacking the necessary legal qualifications

Court Jails Fake Anambra Lawyer for 90 Days Over Impersonation

Anambra state-Justice Okechukwu Onunkwo of the Anambra State High Court in Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area, has sentenced Obinna Oraezue to 90 days in prison for falsely representing himself as a lawyer.

Oraezue was sent to the Onitsha Correctional Centre with hard labor for contempt of court after being apprehended at the Otuocha High Court a few weeks earlier.

This followed his appearance as legal counsel despite lacking the necessary qualifications, The Punch reported.

A widely circulated video on social media captured the judge questioning him during proceedings before he was handed over to security personnel.

During sentencing, the judge also forwarded the matter of M.T. Olisaeke Law firm, which employed the "contemptor" as a "junior lawyer" without proper vetting, to the Onitsha branch of the Nigeria Bar Association for investigation and potential disciplinary measures.

The "contemptor," dressed in full legal attire, appeared in court on June 13, 2024, representing a litigant in a land dispute but demonstrated a lack of basic knowledge of legal principles.

This aroused suspicion among courtroom observers, including the judge, prompting his interrogation and eventual arrest.

Statement of the 'comtemptor'

During his arraignment before Justice Onunkwo, the "contemptor" admitted under interrogation that his academic background was in Political Science, not Law, despite his passion for legal practice.

He disclosed that he had only been employed by the law firm for about a month and had never represented anyone in Nigerian courts before.

Oraezue pleaded for the court's forgiveness and leniency, attributing his actions to economic hardship following previous contract work with the Onitsha South Local Government Area and the responsibility of supporting his unemployed wife and five children, Premium Times reported.

The High Court's verdict

In delivering his verdict, Justice Onunkwo sentenced Oraezue to three months of hard labor, effective from June 13, 2024, the day of his arrest.

The judge described the sentence as moderate, considering the defendant's remorse, yet emphasized its role as a deterrent against similar misconduct in the future.

Following the ruling, legal practitioner Uzochukwu Ozumba commented that the court had shown leniency due to the defendant's contrition but cautioned against others following suit, noting that future judicial responses might not be as forgiving.

The state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association expressed satisfaction with the verdict, viewing it as a positive step towards deterring potential offenders.

They underscored that upon discovering Oraezue's fraudulent activity, they promptly notified security authorities since he was not a registered member of the association.

