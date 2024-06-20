President Bola Tinubu and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa were locked in a crucial meeting on Thursday, in South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC), took oath as the nation’s president for the next five years on Wednesday

President Tinubu confirmed his meeting with Ramaphosa on Thursday and shared further details

On Thursday, June 20, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa as both leaders held a bilateral talks following the latter’s swearing-in ceremony.

President Bola Tinubu and the President of South Africa, Ramaphosa. Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT

Bilateral talks: Ramaphosa visits Tinubu in Johannesburg

President Tinubu confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, accompanied by photos.

The meeting was hosted by the Nigerian president in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Before the closed-door meeting, which was held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa thanked President Tinubu for honouring the invitation to attend his inauguration for a second term in office.

“Thank you so much for coming for the inauguration. I was very happy to see my brother at the ceremony,” the South African President said.

Tinubu tweeted:

"I had the honor of attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria yesterday, and today I met with him for a bilateral meeting. Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

"President Ramaphosa's warm welcome and dedication to mutual respect and cooperation reflect the depth of our relationship. We intend working together to address our countries' challenges through robust trade and economic strategies, and I am hopeful that we can lead our nations towards increased prosperity and unity.

"Looking forward to collaborating at this crucial juncture for the progress of our continent."

Report fact-checks claim Ramaphosa snubbed Tinubu

Meanwhile, a viral video of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa purportedly ignoring Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the former's inauguration has caused a stir on the internet.

In the video, Ramaphosa, who was sworn in for a second term, can be seen exchanging handshakes with dignitaries on the front row while Tinubu was on the second row next to Samia Hassan, president of Tanzania, and other leaders.

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim of Ramaphosa 'snubbing' Tinubu and shared its findings in a report published on Thursday, June 20. Following its scrutiny, the media platform concluded that the claim that President Tinubu was ignored by President Ramaphosa is false.

