Nigeria

Nigeria Announces Plans To Send First Civilian To Space

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a plan to send the first citizen to space.

The Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju, said the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding in collaboration between NASRDA and The Space Exploration and Research Agency.

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space
As reported by The Punch, Adepoju made this known while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19.

“This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement.”

