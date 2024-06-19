BREAKING: Nigeria Announces Plans To Send First Civilian To Space
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a plan to send the first citizen to space.
The Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju, said the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding in collaboration between NASRDA and The Space Exploration and Research Agency.
As reported by The Punch, Adepoju made this known while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19.
“This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement.”
Source: Legit.ng
