Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a plan to send the first citizen to space.

The Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju, said the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding in collaboration between NASRDA and The Space Exploration and Research Agency.

Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Mathew Adepoju, made the announcement Photo credit: SpaceX via Getty Images

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, Adepoju made this known while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, June 19.

“This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng