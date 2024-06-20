Alhaji Lai Mohammed, former minister of information and culture, expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the Saraki family

Ilorin, Kwara state - The former minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed his condolences to the Saraki family following the passing of their matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Florence Morenike Saraki.

Mohammed who is also the Managing Partner of Bruit Costaud, condoled with the family in a statement on Wednesday, June 19, in Abuja.

He expressed his deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathies with the family of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, on the loss of their mother, as reported by The Sun.

His words:

"Chief Florence Morenike Saraki was a remarkable matriarch, known for her life of selfless service and support for philanthropic causes."

"During this period of mourning, I extend my deepest sympathies to Dr. Bukola Saraki, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, their family, and all those touched by Chief Florence's kindness and generosity.

"May they find solace in the cherished memories of her extraordinary life and be comforted by the enduring inspiration of her spirit."

Mohammed also prayed for the peaceful repose of Chief Florence's soul and for strength for the bereaved family.

He said:

"May God in His infinite mercy repose her soul and grant those near and dear to her the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

Former senate president Saraki's mother dies

In a related develolpment, the former Senate president of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, has lost his mother, Chief Florence Morenike Saraki, at the age of 89.

The mother of the former governor of Kwara state reportedly died on Tuesday evening, June 18.

Saraki announced the passing away of his mother on his X page.

Saraki served as the 13th Senate president from 2015 to 2019. During this period, he had several fierce political battles with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and eventually dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng