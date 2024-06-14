Reno Omokri has sparked a fresh debate in Nigeria's polity as he claimed white garment churches influence Yoruba dominance in music

The former presidential aide shared a video on his social media page to support his claim and many Nigerians disagreed with him

A few noted that "Yoruba music and drum are the reason why the white garment churches keep growing socially"

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has stirred a major discussion in the polity by disclosing one primary reason why "the Yoruba" dominate the entertainment industry at home and abroad.

In a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a video, on Friday, June 14, Omokri noted that White garment churches are a major reason South Westerners dominate the music industry in Nigeria and globally.

Reno Omokri tweeted:

"White Garment Churches Are a Major Reason Yoruba Dominate Music In Nigeria and Globally."

Nigerians react

Interestingly, many Nigerians hailed the young boy playing the drum and entertaining worshippers, as seen in the video.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain's fact did not sit well with some Nigerians on the social media platform X.

Many countered Reno Omokri and others corrected his statement. Legit.ng, however, captured some of their reactions below:

@Harbihorla4 tweeted:

"Before white garment came into existence music has been with Yoruba people. White garment are only exploring that avenue to thrive. None of the drums were made by them. Yoruba ancestors were innovators."

@toksybounzy tweeted:

"This boy should be around 6 or 7."

@olamijuwon1007 tweeted:

"This is impressive for such a young boy."

@kaluasaa777 tweeted:

"No carry this your tribalism Come for music abeg we love our music industry, there are making us proud more than Nigerian government."

@Elshegsam tweeted:

"Exactly my point.

"You got it right Sir Reno."

@TheRealHutease tweeted:

"To correct you, the reason why Yoruba make a mark in the music industry is because the Music key notes like Do Re Mi Fa So La Ti Do, all carry Yoruba vowel sound intonations. You’d almost think a Yoruba man analyzed the music keys. It has nothing to do with a Celestial religion."

@Akinkunmialab10 tweeted:

"No sir.

"Yoruba music and drum are the reason why the white Garment Churches keep growing socially.

"Some Muslims Yoruba as moved all over the world because of Yoruba Music and drums. Barrister, Osupa, Pasuma, etc, on Fuji and other aspects. So Yoruba promoted them not otherwise."

@igbaju20 tweeted:

"Not true listen to this groove.... our ancestors have been doing it before white garment church."

Watch the video below;

