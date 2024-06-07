Chelsea FC has announced the signing of Nigerian-born defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham FC.

Adarabioyo, known for his defensive prowess and versatility, is expected to bolster Chelsea's backline under new manager

The 26-year-old expressed excitement about joining the prestigious club and looks forward to contributing to its success

Chelsea FC has officially announced the signing of Nigerian-born defender Tosin Adarabioyo, marking a significant addition to their defensive lineup.

The 26-year-old, who has impressed with his robust defensive skills and on-field intelligence, joins the Blues from Fulham FC, where he has been a standout performer over the past few seasons.

Chelsea seeks to challenge for premier league trophy next season by reinforcing their squad Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Adarabioyo, born in Manchester, England, to Nigerian parents, began his football journey with Manchester City’s youth academy. His potential was evident early on, leading to his debut for the City first team in 2016.

After several loan spells, including stints at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, he transferred to Fulham in 2020. At Fulham, Adarabioyo established himself as a key player, known for his aerial prowess, strong tackling, and calmness under pressure.

Chelsea's acquisition of Adarabioyo is seen as a strategic move to bolster their defense. With his height and strength, he is expected to provide a physical presence that will complement the existing defensive lineup.

His ability to play both as a central defender and right-back adds versatility to Chelsea's defensive options, making him a valuable asset for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Adarabioyo's signing aligns with Chelsea’s strategy of blending experienced players with emerging talent. His leadership qualities and experience in English football will be crucial as the Blues aim to solidify their defense and compete for top honors domestically and in Europe.

Chelsea fans will be eager to see how Adarabioyo adapts to life at Stamford Bridge and contributes to the club's ambitions.

Enzo Maresca announced as Chelsea's new manager

Chelsea FC has officially appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager. The former assistant coach at Manchester City and Leicester City manager brings extensive experience to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans are eagerly anticipating how Maresca will influence the team’s strategy and performance in the upcoming season.

Source: Legit.ng