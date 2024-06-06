Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced 54-year-old Monday John to 14 years in prison for attempted sexual assault on a minor

John pleaded guilty to the amended charge brought by the Lagos state government

Despite John's guilty plea and willingness to take responsibility for his actions, Justice Oshodi emphasised the gravity of the offence

Ikeja, Lagos - On Wednesday, June 5, Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja sentenced 54-year-old Monday John to 14 years in prison.

This sentence was based on John's attempted sexual assault on a minor.

54-year-old man bags 14 years imprisonment for sexual assault Photo credit: Casper Benson

Source: Getty Images

John pleaded guilty to the amended charge brought by the Lagos state Government.

As reported by The Guardian, the crime occurred on October 16, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at No. 27 Olarenwaju Street, Bariga, Lagos, where John attempted to penetrate her with his finger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The prosecuting counsel, Ms Bukola Okeowo had told the court his offence contradicted section 262 of the Criminal Law, Cap C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The convict was 50 years old when he committed the offence in 2020, while the survivor was 13 years.

However, while delivering judgment, Justice Oshodi held that the facts of the case were disturbing.

The judge said:

"As an adult of 50 years old, you exploited the vulnerability of a 13-year- old child and subjected her to sexual abuse.

"Your actions have undoubtedly caused profound trauma and harm to the victim. I have considered your guilty plea and willingness to take responsibility for your crimes by entering into the plea bargain agreement.

"However, this does not detract from the gravity of your offence. The law is clear that a child under the age of 13 cannot consent to sexual activities, and ignorance of a child's age is no defence."

Monday John's verdict

Oshodi also said that the sentence agreed upon in the plea bargain reflected the seriousness of his crime as it carried a term of 14 years imprisonment.

He said:

"Accordingly, I sentence you to 14 years imprisonment commencing on your remand date, November 13, 2020, and you shall also be registered as a sex offender."

Father bags life imprisonment for sexually assaulting 3 daughters

In another development, a married man, Ademola Oladimeji, has been sentenced to four life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his three children.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court gave the judgement on Monday, January 22.

It was gathered that the three children were aged five, seven and nine.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng