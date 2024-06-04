No fewer than 16 army generals have retired from active military service at an event held at the Sobi Military Cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara state

The retiree generals were pulled out from the Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) to celebrate their illustrious and selfless service

NAEC public relations officer, Capt. Yemi Sokoya, said the retired generals have rendered to the Nigerian Army, NAEC and the nation at large

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) has pulled out 16 Generals who retired from active military service at an event held at the Sobi Military Cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara state.

The Acting Assistant Director, NAEC Public Relations, Capt. Yemi Sokoya disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Sokoya explained that the ceremony was to celebrate the illustrious and selfless service the retired Generals have rendered to the Nigerian Army, NAEC and Nigeria as a whole.

The Special Guest of Honour, retired Maj.-Gen. Muktar Bunza said that it was a thing of gratitude to have the opportunity to serve the nation.

Bunzu, who is one of the celebrants said their service years had indeed given them the leeway to significantly contribute to the growth and development of the NAEC and Nigerian Army in general.

Addressing his fellow retirees, he said:

“With utmost respect, our legacy and wisdom are invaluable to the NAEC, NA and the nation as a whole.

“Let us keep the corps close to our hearts, offering guidance and support whenever needed.

“Our experience and insights are crucial as NAEC navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

