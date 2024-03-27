Legal luminary, Femi Falana said the national assembly should conduct a thorough screening for the three best candidates who applied for the office of the INEC chairman and the RECs

Falana said the office of the INEC chairman and the RECs should be advertised and open for qualified people to apply

He explained that it would help in the nation’s election credibility if the process is open and credible

FCT, Abuja - Legal Luminary, Femi Falana said the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman and that of the Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) should be advertised.

Why INEC chairman, REC offices should be advertised

Falana said advertising the position will help transparency and credibility in the system.

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said the National Assembly would conduct a thorough screening of the three best candidates who applied for the office of the INEC chairman and the RECs.

He stated this while speaking at the Haske Satumari Foundation Annual Colloquium.

According to Leadership, Falana after the screening, the national assembly will announce one of them as the INEC chairman or RECs.

He explained that if the process is open and a credible person emerges as INEC chairman, it will go a long way in the nation’s election credibility.

“In appointing INEC chairman and Residents Electoral Commissioners, the position should be advertised.

“The best three names should be sent to the Senate for screening before announcement.”

Falana said their interest is to ensure that Nigeria gets the best when it comes to election.

He urged the country to ensure that the Justice Uwais panel report on the election should be fully adopted.

“We must go back to the Uwais panel report.”

Why President shouldn't appoint INEC Chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, called for the review of the appointment of the Commission’s Chairman by the president.

Jega said the President should not be the one to appoint INEC Chairman. He said this is important to prevent the perception that “he who pays the piper dictates the tune”.

Jega recommended a joint committee of the National Assembly that will subject the applicants/nominees for the position of INEC to public scrutiny. He said it would help to free the Commission from control of the executive.

