The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has not less than 27 foreign cells, including the United States and United Kingdom

This was revealed by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU)'s latest report contained in a news letter

Added to this, the NFIU disclosed that IPOB and other terrorist groups now used global crowdfunding and sport betting platforms to their advantage

According to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), there are at least 27 cells belonging to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in 22 countries across the globe.

The NFIU in its recent report revealed that this number included the United States of America and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Speaking further, the unit disclosed that the US and the UK house the largest numbers of these IPOB cells per country.

The NFIU said IPOB has criminal cells outside Nigeria (Source: @real_IpobDOS/Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Specifically, the security agency said while IPOB has seven operating cells in the US, the UK houses six criminal spots of the proscribed group, Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The unit made these revelation in the said report, titled Counter Terrorism Financial Newsletter, where it exposed the funding of terror activities in Nigeria by IPOB, bandits, and other terror groups through global crowdfunding and on sports betting platforms.

Part of the report said:

“The NFIU confirmed that the diaspora affiliates of the IPOB group have spread over 22 countries across the globe. Further analysis exposed 27 entities across the globe registered in the name of the group, the US and the UK had the highest number of registrations, having seven and six registered entities, respectively.

“It was observed that over $160,000 was disbursed to Transmission, Media, and Broadcasting companies in Bulgaria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The analysis profiled the leader of the group, his addresses, and mobile numbers abroad with other 53 individuals associated with the dissident group. The report was forwarded to Law Enforcement for further investigation.”

Read more on IPOB stories:

Soldiers destroy IPOB’s ‘Supreme Headquarters’ in Imo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that combined troops of the Nigerian Army with the Nigeria police, the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) killed 20 gunmen in Mother Valley, Orsu local government area (LGA) of Imo state.

The gunmen reportedly had allegiance to IPOB

Source: Legit.ng