The federal government has approved three airlines to convey passengers in the country for the 2024 Hajj

It stated that it has also approved three air cargo companies to airfreight pilgrims' excess luggage

The clearance reaffirms the government's dedication to providing Nigerian pilgrims with a seamless experience

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially approved three airlines to serve as exclusive carriers for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage. The airlines are Air Peace Ltd., FlyNas and Max Air.

In addition, it approved three other air cargo companies - Cargo Zeal Technologies Ltd, Nahco Aviance and Qualla Investment Limited - that will airfreight pilgrims' excess luggage.

According to a statement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the approval reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for Nigerian intending pilgrims.

Airlines by states

According to the statement, the federal government also authorized the following distribution of pilgrims from different states to the authorized airlines:

1. Air Peace - Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Imo, Kwara, Ondo and Rivers.

2. FlyNas - Borno, Lagos, Osun, Ogun,Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara.

3. Max Air - Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Oyo, Taraba, Kaduna, Armed Forces, Gombe, Jigawa and Plateau.

The pilgrims were distributed among the airlines per the current Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria for the airlift of pilgrims subject to government quota.

The statement also noted that state governments are free to choose which authorized freight company to use to transport the extra luggage of their pilgrims.

If a state decides to enter such an exclusive agreement, the Commission should be informed of the decision.

