Residents of Gurin Gawa community in the Kumbotso local government of Kano state have been rendered homeless

The Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) carried out the demolition on Sunday, March 17

The lawyer representing the residents, Abubakar Alhaji Rabi’u Doka said they plan to seek compensation through legal channels

Kano state, Gurin Gawa - The Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) has demolished several houses in the Gurin Gawa community in the Kumbotso local government area despite a court order.

The demolition exercise which occurred on Sunday, March 17 rendered many residents homeless.

The State High Court had restrained KNUPDA from demolishing the structures, Leadership reported.

The lawyer representing 23 plaintiffs, Abubakar Alhaji Rabi’u Doka, said his clients obtained a court order on December 22, 2023, restraining KNUPDA from demolishing until further notice.

Speaking with journalists, Doka revealed the next line of action.

“In response, the plaintiffs plan to initiate contempt proceedings. They argue that KNUPDA’s refusal to comply with the court order has caused them severe damages.

“The plaintiffs own approximately 32 plots of land affected by the demolition and they intend to seek compensation through legal channels.”

This is not the first demolition carried out by the state government as reported by Premium Times, Kano state agreed to pay N3 billion as compensation to traders affected by the demolition of properties.

Governor Yusuf's administration settled out of court with the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association for the demolition of their property.

Court stops Kano govt from demolishing houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a federal high court in Kano on Tuesday, February 13, prohibited the state government from the demolition of residential buildings at Salanta quarters.

The government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had marked some buildings for demolition. It claimed the buildings were illegally sold by the immediate past administration. However, residents approached the court.

Justice Simon Amobeda, while delivering judgement in a fundamental rights enforcement suit, held that the landed properties in question were legitimately acquired and therefore could not be demolished without the consent of the owners.

