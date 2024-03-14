Simon Achuba, the former Kogi state deputy governor said the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello does not want the Ajaokuta Steel Company to work

Achuba said Bello registered a company to do business with Ajaokuta Steel Company and brought in Kogi State as a cover-up

He alleged that Bello is using the traditional rulers in Kogi Central to stop the $496 million dollars probe

Kogi state, Lokoja - The immediate past Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has been accused of making efforts to ruin the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Simon Achuba, the former deputy governor to Bello said former president Muhammadu Buhari had intention to revive Ajaokuta but was frustrated by Bello.

Achuba alleged that Bello is using traditional ruler to stop probe Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

He said Bello is using the traditional rulers in the state to stop and protest the probing of Ajaokuta Steel Company and National Iron Ore Mining Company

Achuba made the allegation on Arise News The Morning Show programme on Thursday, March 14.

"Somebody who knows about the 496 million dollars paid by the federal government in September 2022 is using the traditional rulers to stop the truth from being unveiled".

He added:

“Bello is all out to make sure that he runs Ajaokuta and he has been doing all that he can so that Ajaokuta does not work if not how will a group of traditional rulers write a letter to the Senate not to probe the $496 million that was released for the Ajaokuta settlement.”

The ex-deputy governor alleged that Bello while Kogi state governor registered a company called Ajaokuta Kogi Nigeria Ltd in 2017.

"It was after that Natasha went to the Senate to expose all that was happening in Kogi State. The Kogi State Governor then registered this company to do business and brought in Kogi State as a cover-up. Since then Ajaokuta has not been able to move forward."

He further added;

"The Ajaokuta Kogi Nigeria Ltd is not for Kogi State, it's a personal property I suspect of Yahaya Bello. As of today, the Directors of this company are not Kogites, one of them is from Imo, Ikechukwu Onochie, and the other one is from Benue State, Emmanuel Anchaver. These are the directors of Kogi Ajaokuta Nigeria Ltd and all that Bello has been doing which I suspect is to ensure that Ajaokuta and its management are handed over to him and if that happens this country should know that is the end of Ajaokuta Steel Company".

FG unveils 3-year plan to revive Ajaokuta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal government said it's ready to rehabilitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCOL) in Kogi state in the next three years.

Sumaila Abdul-Akaba, the sole administrator of the steel company, revealed that to achieve this, it will cost the government another $1.5 billion.

