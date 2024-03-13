Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, March 13, swore in 17 federal commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The president had nominated the 17 individuals in November 2023.

As reported by The Nation, nine of the commissioners were re-appointed and sworn in for the second term, while eight others freshly appointed were also sworn in.

Premium Times also noted the development.

Two nominees, Temitayo Oluwatiyi (Ondo state) and Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun state) were not screened because they did not appear before the committee.

The new commissioners were administered the oath of office at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the NPC has the statutory powers to collect, analyse and disseminate population and demographic data in Nigeria.

It is also mandated to undertake demographic sample surveys, compile, collate and publish migration and civil registration statistics and monitor the country's population policy.

Check out the full list below:

Emmanuel Eke (Abia) Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra) Isa Buratal (Borno) Clifford Zirra (Adamawa) Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta) Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu (Ebonyi) Tony Aiyejina (Edo) Uba Nnabue (Imo) Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna) Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa (Kano) Yori Afolabii (Kogi) Mary Afan (Plateau) Saany Sale (Taraba) Ogiri Henry (Rivers) Ejike Ezeh (Enugu) Abubakar Damburam (Gombe) Alex Ukam (Cross River)

