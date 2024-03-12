Tajudeen Baruwa has been reinstated as the national chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

Justice O. O. Oyewumi of the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja gave the ruling on Monday, March 11

The presiding judge said the delegate conference in which Baruwa was re-elected for a second term in office was valid

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Justice O. O. Oyewumi of the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has reinstated Tajudeen Baruwa as the re-elected president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

The judge gave the verdict on Monday, March 11 while sacking the Tajudeen Agbede-led Caretaker Committee of the NURTW.

Court declares Agbede caretaker committee Illegal Photo credit: @ceoafrica112

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Justice Oyewumi ruled that the delegates’ conference that re-elected Baruwa as the union's national president for a second term in office was valid.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Baruwa emerged winner at a delegates’ conference across the six zonal councils on May 24, 2023.

The presiding judge declared as unconstitutional the national delegates’ conference that produced the current Acting President, Isa Ore, and his National Administrative Council, Leadership reported.

Justice Oyewumi ruled that there was no evidence of a crisis in the union, hence, there was no basis for the invocation of the ‘doctrine of necessity’

“The National Delegates conference held on October 25, 2024 cannot stand and therefore declare null and void.

“Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin is also restrained from interfering in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the union. Though he can act as Chairman of the board of trustees of the union.”

MC Oluomo emerges as Lagos NURTW Chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NURTW members re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed on Thursday, November 30, at the state's union secretariat, Agege.

Reacting, Akinsanya thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Ore-led national body of the union and other stakeholders for standing by him during the crisis. He specially commended the members of the union in the state for their loyalty to him as their leader and perseverance.

Source: Legit.ng