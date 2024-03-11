Police have confirmed the death of a church member from Edo State who fell victim to a violent and fatal attack by unidentified gunmen

The chorister's demise was verified at the hospital, where she was rushed to following the public shooting that occurred in broad daylight

Authorities have assured the public that they are committed to apprehending the perpetrators of this incident, affirming that an active investigation was already underway

In a tragic turn of events, the Edo state police command has verified the death of a church choir member, known as Success, who was fatally shot in Edo state.

The incident unfolded last Sunday, March 3, 2024, and it remains unclear whether the act was connected to cult activities.

The identity of the assailants, who are still at large, remains unknown

The attack occurred at a Pentecostal church situated along Murtala Mohammed Way. It was around 8 am, during the Sunday school session, when Success, alongside other congregants, was ambushed by unidentified assailants, PM News .

Success had momentarily left the church hall to answer a phone call when the attackers seized him. An eyewitness, preferring to remain unnamed, described the harrowing scene:

“As soon as he stepped outside, one of the attackers grabbed him by the waist. There was a struggle, and then Success was forced to the ground. Another attacker appeared and shot him while he was down.”

The churchgoers were plunged into chaos and grief as the gunmen made off with Success’s mobile phone and fled the premises.

Despite immediate efforts to save him, Success succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at a nearby private hospital.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesperson for the State Command, confirmed the incident, stating, “Investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.”

The police are calling for any information that could lead to the arrest of the individuals involved in this senseless act of violence.

