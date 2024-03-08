The Department of State Services (DSS) issued a fresh cautionary notice on Friday, advising Nigerians to avoid crowded areas or places

Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, urged citizens to remain vigilant regarding public safety concerns

In light of Ramadan for Muslims and the Lent period for Christians, Afunanya encouraged citizens to report unfamiliar behaviours while celebrating these religious occasions

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned Nigerians to avoid crowded events to minimise potential risks.

In a statement released on Friday, DSS representative Peter Afunanya urged citizens to remain alert to public hazards, mainly Improvised Explosive Devices.

Extending greetings to Muslims observing Ramadan and Christians observing Lent, Afunanya encouraged people to report suspicious behaviour or activities to the security authorities promptly.

He advised religious leaders, traditional rulers, and others involved to avoid exploiting or profiting from economic activities during these significant events.

He emphasised the importance of tolerance, fostering brotherhood, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among people.

As contained in the statement, Afunata said:

“Residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“Also, the general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities, and movements of hostile elements.”

DSS appeals for religious tolerance

He mentioned that the DSS acknowledges the importance of these religious rituals and urges worshippers to foster mutual understanding, compassion, and respect throughout and following the ceremonies.

The secret police spokesperson warmly wished followers of these religions peace, unity, and harmony.

He reiterated the DSS's recognition of the significance of these sacred practices, urging worshippers to prioritise understanding, compassion, and respect towards one another during and after the rituals.

Nigeria to counter threats of military takeover

In another report, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has instructed the Defence Intelligence Agency to pursue individuals advocating for a coup in the nation.

This directive was announced in a statement on Thursday by the Defence Ministry's Director of Information, Press, and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike.

Matawalle denounced those promoting an unlawful overthrow of the government as proponents of chaos and cautioned that they would face severe consequences if apprehended.

