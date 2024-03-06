The fight against crude oil theft in Nigeria has been recognised by the Centre for African Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER)

The CALSER credited the Chief of Naval Staff Emmanuel Ogalla and the Nigerian Navy with making a giant stride in ensuring sanity in the oil sector

The Centre said Ogalla's leadership has been instrumental to the success of numerous clampdowns on oil thieves

FCT, Abuja — The Centre for African Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER) has commended Chief of Naval Staff Emmanuel Ogalla and the Nigerian Navy for their successful efforts in combating oil theft and apprehending criminals within the nation.

CALSER also lauded the Navy for their heightened alertness and acknowledged their contributions to reducing oil theft and safeguarding vital economic resources.

During his speech, Dr Uzah Thomas, the Executive Director, attributed the Navy's significant progress to Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of naval staff, 's outstanding leadership.

He noted that since taking office, the naval chief has swiftly reorganised the Nigerian Navy's operational capabilities to combat crude oil theft and protect vital economic infrastructure along the nation's waterways.

This proactive approach has led to significant progress in curbing crude oil theft, which previously posed a serious threat and caused substantial economic losses to the country.

Centre lauds Nigerian Navy

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights also praised the Nigerian Navy's recent efforts, citing them as evidence of effective leadership under the Chief of Naval Staff.

Upon assuming office, he prioritised the re-alignment of the Nigerian Navy to fulfil its constitutional duties to the nation.

He said:

"It is no longer news that, in recent times, the Nigerian Navy has recorded outstanding success in the war against crude oil theft.

"Scores of vessels loaded with stolen crude have been intercepted, and operators of illegal refineries have been arrested and handed over for prosecution. If this tempo continues, crude oil theft will soon be a thing of the past."

The centre hailed the Nigerian Navy as a model for sustainable progress and advancement.

They lauded the Navy's actions, particularly its initiatives to combat crude oil theft, as they believe these endeavours will boost the country's crude oil production, leading to increased revenue.

This acknowledgement comes amidst Nigeria's substantial income from crude oil.

The Center has called on all pertinent parties to assist the Nigerian Navy in combatting crude oil theft within the nation.

Nigerian Navy arrests Ghanaian ship loaded with 2 million litres of crude oil

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy announced that it had arrested a Ghanaian ship loaded with Nigeria crude oil.

The Navy said the ship was loaded with about two million litres of crude oil heading to the Benin Republic.

The development came after the Nigerian government's plan to increase crude oil production to a new high.

