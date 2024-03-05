After two years, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially lifted the visa ban on Nigerian citizens

The lifting of the visa ban opens up new opportunities for Nigerians to travel to the UAE for tourism, business, and employment

The development follows the clearing of foreign debt owed to Emirates Airlines by the Central Bank of Nigeria

The Nigerian government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the resumption of visa services for Nigerian citizens wishing to travel to the country.

This was announced by the governments of Nigeria and the UAE entitled, “Resumption of Visa Services for Nigerians Travelling to the UAE’, dated March 4, 2024.

NewsTelegraph reports that the announcement follows the discussions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Part of the statement reads:

"Our shared commitment to strengthening ties, enhancing cultural exchanges and fostering opportunities for economic and social collaborations.”

New application link for Nigerians applying for visa

To ensure a seamless and efficient visa application experience, the UAE has also introduced an enhanced document verification process.

Nigerian applicants for UAE visas are required first to obtain a document verification number.

According to the UAE, this essential step must be completed by visiting the dedicated online Document Verification Hub platform https/documentverificationhub.com).

Timeline of UAE ban

The UAE had, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the behaviour of some nationals of other countries in 2022, banned nationals of some 20 African countries, including Nigeria, from entering its capital city, Dubai.

This was followed by a spat between Nigeria and UAE over the procedure for handling travellers entering Dubai during the pandemic, which Nigeria frowned at.

Although this is not the first time news of lifting the ban has been reported, Nigerians will be hoping this time it is for real.

