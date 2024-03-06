The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service reported seizing 400 bags of beans valued at N61.4 million, intended for illegal export

Timi Bomodi, the Customs Area Controller, revealed this during a press briefing at the command's premises

The beans were discovered stockpiled in a warehouse along a border exit route

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service confiscated a truck carrying 400 bags of beans valued at N61.4 million in duties.

Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Timi Bomodi announced this during his first press briefing of the year on Tuesday, March 5.

Operatives of the Nigerian Customs impounded 400 bags of beans at the Seme border. Photo Credit: Nigerian Customs

Source: Twitter

Comptroller Bomodi stated:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"In light of our present economic realities and the reported massive food shortages nationwide, and in line with the directive to prevent illegal grain export, the Command seized a truckload of beans, totaling 400 bags with a DPV of N61,450,000.00, stockpiled in a warehouse at one of the exit corridors at the border."

"This item has been deposited in the Government warehouse for safekeeping and eventual sale to the public."

Comptroller Bomodi provided an overview of the efforts against smuggling activities during January and February 2024.

In this period, there were 168 interventions resulting in the confiscation of various items, including 2,193 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 81,930 litres of PMS, 9 vehicles, 1,425 general merchandise, 265 parcels of cannabis sativa, along with other narcotics, 149 packages of codeine, and two locally manufactured guns. The total value of these seizures amounted to N365,888,696.00.

Customs reveal revenue stats

Additionally, 13 suspects were apprehended, six of whom were released on administrative bail, three of whom were handed over to the NDLEA, one to the Nigeria Police, and the remaining three are still in custody.

The CAC has revealed its annual revenue target of N7.875 billion, marking a significant 400% increase from the previous year.

The monthly revenue collection stands at N656.258 million, with January 2024 recording N643.038 million and February N517.950 million, totalling N1.160 billion, approximately 88% of the projected revenue.

Regarding exports, the Command processed 184 declarations covering 43 items weighing 65,185.96 metric tons, with a Free on Board (FOB) value of N13.057 billion.

Additionally, the Command collected N65.337 million for NESS and N24.407 million as an export surcharge for previously imported goods.

Customs begin another round of distribution of seized rice

Meanwhile, the government diligently strives to alleviate the nation's prevailing difficulties.

The Nigeria Customs Service distributes confiscated goods like rice and other provisions as part of this endeavour.

The NCS Oyo/Ogun command revealed plans to sell rice to the public at a discounted rate.

Source: Legit.ng