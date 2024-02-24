Peter Obi has waded into the disagreement between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

The Senate President alleged that the federal government had disbursed N30 billion extra allocation to state governors to curb hardship

Governor Makinde vehemently denied this allegation, saying they were all false claims that should be disregarded

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Labour Party candidate Peter Obi has entered the scene amidst the conflict between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde regarding a purported N30 billion grant given to governors by the Federal Government.

Akpabio has called upon governors to account for the allocation, citing unverified reports of its distribution to alleviate citizen hardship.

The Senate President alleged that N30bn extra allocation was disbursed to states by FG. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Mr Peter Obi/Seyi Makinde

Akpabio's allegation

The Senate President said:

“Unverified reports have it that state governments in the last few months have received additional N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), outside their normal allocations from the federation account, to assist them in ameliorating the food situation.

“So we believe that every state government should utilise the funds received towards ensuring that food is available.”

Makinde has refuted Akpabio's assertions, labelling them as mere propaganda to provoke public sentiment against governors.

The Oyo state governor, in a newsletter, said:

“Let me say it clearly, for Oyo State and my colleagues (36 State Governors), there is nothing like N30 billion being given for food security to the states, and I stand to be challenged.”

Peter Obi's reaction

Obi weighed in on the debate via his official X handle, urging governors to use the contentious funds wisely.

He wrote:

“Recently, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio announced that a staggering financial support of N1.1 trillion, amounting to a sum of N30 billion each was doled out to the State Governors to help ameliorate the present hardship in the country.

“While the Federal Government is to be commended for making such a huge support, considering the difficult times people are going through, it is pertinent, for the interest of good governance and transparency, that the details of the disbursement of such support be explained further, so that the public, the masses for who the support is meant, can follow through and ensure that it is utilized appropriately to the benefit of the people.”

Obi urged state governors to collectively ensure that resources are invested transparently in productive endeavours to alleviate current challenges and foster future national growth.

Source: Legit.ng