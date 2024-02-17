The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has been under fire for allegations of fraud in its e-auction system

A recent report showed that one person allegedly secured over 300 vehicles at N10,000 each

Responding to the allegation, the NCS issued a counter-statement debunking the speculation and maintaining that the e-auction process is transparent

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has refuted allegations that its e-auction portal had been compromised with fraudulent activities.

There had been reports that after the NCS deployed high-level upgraded technology for its e-auction portal, some seized goods had been allegedly sold at an unbelievable rate.

The NCS said allegations of fraud in its e-auction platforms were false. Photo Credit: Nigeria Customs

Source: Facebook

A report stated that the NCS was hit with a fraud allegation of one person allegedly securing over 300 vehicles at N10,000 each.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In response to this allegation, the NCS released a statement on Saturday, February 17, debunking the allegation.

The statement signed by the NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, reads:

"It is disheartening to note the serious allegations regarding the integrity of the ongoing e-auction process designed to provide a level playing ground for all Nigerians.

"The NCS is a law-abiding government organization dedicated to maintaining the most outstanding levels of accountability and transparency in all its activities and taking any accusations of improper behaviour seriously.

"We wish to categorically deny involvement in fraudulent activities or underhand dealings in the e-auctioning of vehicles or other goods."

The NCS reiterated its auction committee operates within the confines of the law and adheres strictly to established guidelines and procedures for disposing of seized/overtime goods.

Good news as CBN slashes Nigeria Customs import duty exchange rate, details emerge

In another report, the Nigeria Customs Service announced a drop in the exchange rate for calculating import duties.

This is the first decrease in 8 months, and the CBN has reduced the exchange rate since adopting the free float rate.

Nigerians hope the decrease in the exchange rate could lead to lower prices for imported goods.

Source: Legit.ng