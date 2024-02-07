FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 100 civil society groups, Wednesday, February 7, held what it described as a 'Let The Poor Live' protest in Abuja to challenge the ban on sachet and PET bottles of alcoholic drinks by the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Led by the Coalition Against Economic Saboteurs, the groups also called for the immediate sack of the NAFDAC DG, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, for her anti-people policies.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to sanction the DG of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

The organisations expressed concern that the recently introduced policy could exacerbate challenges in the Nigerian economy, potentially resulting in the closure of industries manufacturing these goods.

Additionally, they criticised the involvement of Adeyeye, alleging that multinational corporations are leveraging her influence to undermine local production and enterprises.

The coalition said:

"We view this policy as a direct assault on the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians, a move that will not only put countless citizens out of work but also exacerbate the existing problems of insecurity and unemployment in our nation.

"We strongly condemn this ill-thought-out policy, which seems disconnected from the realities faced by the ordinary Nigerian citizens."

Call for suspension of NAFDAC DG

The coalition expressed dissatisfaction with Professor Mojo Adeyeye's tenure at NAFDAC, citing numerous disappointments and failures to achieve intended outcomes.

They highlighted a worrying increase in counterfeit beverages, eroding trust in the safety of food and drugs consumed by citizens.

Ben Omale urged all stakeholders to unite in opposition to Professor Mojo Adeyeye's leadership.

The coalition said:

"We demand her immediate suspension from office by the President in order to avert further damage to our economy, job losses, and business closures.

"It is imperative that NAFDAC should be led by someone who prioritises the real issues affecting our nation's health and economic stability."

