Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, criticised Senegal's President, Macky Sall, for unilaterally postponing the presidential election, initially slated for February 25.

Sall's decision to indefinitely delay the election was backed by Senegal's National Assembly, which approved a bill setting the new date for December 15.

Frank condemned Sall's actions as a violation of Senegal's constitution, which Sall had sworn to uphold.

He criticised the move as anti-democratic, authoritarian, and detrimental to the people of Senegal and democratic principles in West Africa.

He warned President Sall's actions could lead to dissatisfaction, political turmoil, and even a coup in Senegal, urging him to reconsider.

He accused Sall of colluding with the Senegalese National Assembly to unlawfully prolong his presidency, going against his earlier pledge not to seek reelection.

Frank said:

“The restriction of mobile internet access and the suppression and persecution of the media through licence revocation in the country are tale signs that Sall has become corrupt and absolutely dictatorial.

“This is a rape of democracy and a deliberate denigration of the country’s constitution in an unprecedented manner.

“This amounts to illegal tenure elongation for Sall who promised in July last year that he will not seek another term in office.”

Frank urges UK, US, EU to impose visa ban on President Sall

As the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, Frank has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders to intervene promptly.

His call aims to ensure strict adherence to Senegal's election schedule and the cancellation of President Sall's attempt to extend his time in office.

He urged the UK, US, and EU to impose a visa ban on Sall if he persists in his efforts to undermine democracy in Senegal by not returning to the original February 25th presidential election date.

