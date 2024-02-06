51 notorious members of a highway gang have been arrested for harassing truck drivers along the Apapa/ Oshodi and Lagos/Badagry Expressway.

Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested 51 notorious members for harassing truck drivers along the Apapa/ Oshodi and Lagos/Badagry Expressway.

Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Mr_JAGs, on Tuesday, February 6.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, led the operation to apprehend the highway gang.

Gawat said the highway gang forced truck drivers to give them money under the pretext of working for the state government.

“This set of individuals have been identified for their brazen tactics, coercing truck drivers to part with money under the pretext of working for the defunct Lagos State Parks and Garages Agency.”

