The Central Bank of Nigeria has once again adjusted the official naira to dollar foreign exchange rate

The new rates reflect the performance of the Naira against the dollar in the NAFEM window

Nigeria Customs Service has also implemented a new rate in its trading porting, indicating importers will pay more to clear their goods

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has readjusted the official exchange rate on the Customs platform, the second review in less than 24 hours.

Data obtained from the federal government trading portal shows that from Monday, February 5, 2023, importers will now pay N1,413.62/$1.

This is an increase from N1,356.883/$1 on Friday, February 2nd, 2023 and also the previous rate of N951.941/$1 on Thursday, February 1, 2023

Timeline of exchange rate changes

In recent months the CBN has made several adjustments to the foreign exchange rate on the Customs trade portal.

On June 24, 2023, the CBN adjusted the exchange rate from N422.30/$1 to N589/$1. Subsequently, on July 6, 2023, it was further adjusted to N770.88/$1.

On November 14, 2023, another adjustment brought it to N783.174/$1. Later, on December 7, 2023, the rate was adjusted to N951.941/$1.

By Friday, February 2, 2024, it had risen to N1,356.883/$1 and currently stands at N1,413.62/$1, Punch reports.

Expert reacts

Speaking on the new exchange rate in a statement made available to Legit.ng, Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), said the increase in the exchange rate will further worsen the woes of importers.

His words:

“We have enough problems with the exchange rate. Now we are having an additional burden of import duty hike because it is like increasing import duty across the board maybe by another 15 percent or more; that is what it is."

He stressed that it will also reduce trade as the cost of import will soar.

“The government, through her policy, is pushing more people into poverty. Nobody should blame Customs; it is the Government that should be blamed. With the rise in the exchange rate, people will not import because the way you look at it, how do you get foreign exchange to import?”

"it takes to sustain this suffering. The government should intervene before it results in a crisis."

CBN, FG deny plans to convert domiciliary accounts holdings to naira

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government and the CBN have reacted to reports that it plans to convert funds in domiciliary accounts to naira.

Over $30 billion is reported to lie idle in Access, GTB, UBA, Zenith, and other Nigerian bank accounts.

The move the report claims will help the Naira recover in the forex market and boost forex supply in Nigeria.

