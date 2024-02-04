The Coalition of South East APC Support Group has passed a vote of confidence on Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla

The group said the allegation of oil theft against Ogalla is baseless and it's the handiwork of frustrated cabals.

The leader of the group, Dr Akweke Francis Okoye said the group will resist any attempt to muscle Ogalla from office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - A frontline support group in Nigeria under the aegis of Coalition of South East APC Support Group has described the purported $170 million bribe allegations against Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla as baseless, unfounded and handiwork of frustrated cabals.

The leader of the group, Dr Akweke Francis Okoye warned that any attempt at muscling Ogalla from office will be highly resisted by the group.

Group says it will resist any attempt to remove Naval Staff, Ogalla from office Photo Credit: Nigerian Navy/Francis Okoye

Source: Facebook

Okoye gave the warning in a statement while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, February 1 and was sighted by Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"As laughable as the allegations are, even the Nigerian Navy Authority in their reactions to the syndicated allegations revealed that all the vessels alleged to have been released, which were the basis of the purported $170,000,000 said to have been received by the Naval Chief in bribes, are as at today still in their custody and currently undergoing investigation. You now ask, “If the basis for the allegation which is the arrested vessels, are still in the Naval Custody, what then is the noise all about"?

The group urged Ogalla not to be distracted by the Machinations of the evil ones who are bent on distracting him from fighting crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering.

Okoye commended the Naval Chief for initiating "Operation Delta Sanity" which is used in combating the crime of oil theft and illegal bunkering in the system.

The group passed a vote of confidence on Ogalla, stating that the Navy Chief has a background of excellence, competence, integrity and high discipline.

He said Ogalla deserves all the necessary support to succeed in office and not a smear campaign of calumny.

"The coalition of South East APC Support Groups hereby pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, as we wish him well in the discharge of his duties in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. we commend the president who has given Ndigbo a sense of belonging by appointing one of their own as a service chief, a position that has eluded us in the last 10 years."

Tinubu petitioned to probe Navy Chief, Ogalla

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a group of concerned Nigerians submitted a petition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, making serious accusations of crude oil theft, contract splitting, procurement fraud, and corruption against Ogalla

The petition was endorsed by prominent Human Rights Activists and lawyers, including Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, Comrade Mohammed Suleiman SK, Barrister Aisha Waliki, Esq, and Comrade Ogunwoye Samson.

Source: Legit.ng