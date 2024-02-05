The Nigeria Customs Service arrested a pretender who was parading himself as the boss of the service

The suspect defrauded a sum of N1 million from the people who wanted to join the service

The service advised that the public only obtain information from verified social media handles and official websites

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a man who allegedly impersonated the Comptroller-General of Customs and other top government officials to defraud many people of over N1 million.

The man, identified as Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, was said to have collected money from unsuspecting citizens for issuing them fake job appointment letters.

The arrest was announced in a statement by the NCS on its on Wednesday, 31 January.

The statement said the arrest was made possible by the intelligence gathered by the Customs Police Unit of the Service.

The spokesperson of the NCS, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, while addressing the media on Monday, January 29, said the suspect was in his fifties and had been involved in fraudulent activities for a long time, The Nation.

He said the suspect had been impersonating the Comptroller-General of Customs, the Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

He highlighted:

“The suspect, Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, was apprehended for his involvement in impersonating the Comptroller-General of Customs, Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.”

Suspect defrauds people N1 million

Maiwada said the suspect had lured many people to pay him money for the issuance of job appointment letters, which turned out to be fake. He said the suspect had extorted over N1 million from his victims.

He said the arrest was a result of the relentless effort of the NCS in mitigating and combating criminal elements who exploit the service's name for fraudulent activities. He warned the public to be wary of such impostors and report any suspicious activity to the nearest Customs formation.

He also advised the public to visit the official website of the NCS for any information regarding recruitment or other matters. He said the NCS does not charge any fee for recruitment or appointment letters.

He said the suspect would be prosecuted according to the law and urged anyone who had fallen victim to his scam to come forward with evidence.

