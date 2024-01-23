Video showing President Bola Tinubu condemning the BBC documentary about the late TB Joshua is fake

An analysis of the video, which was posted by an Instagram user with the handle, Sylvester Lumenchristi_eboh, showed it was closed from Tinubu's New Year broadcast

The video lacks quality in its image properties and unshadowed clarity, indicating it was cloned to be uploaded on social media

The claim that President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the BBC documentary about the late TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has been declared false.

An Instagram user with the handle, Sylvester Lumenchristi_eboh, has claimed in about one-minute video that Tinubu condemned the BBC for the documentary against the late prophet.

Why video showing Tinubu's reaction to BBC documents is fake

Source: Twitter

In the video, the president was heard refuting the claims in the documentary, saying that it was meant to tarnish the image of the late religious leader.

President Tinubu was heard saying:

“As the president of Nigeria, (I) reject every documentary and evidence made by the BBC against our noble prophet. Prophet T.B. Joshua was a good man, and he brought so many foreigners into Lagos while I was a governor. They hate him because he is from a black country.”

The video has generated reactions from those who believe and others who share opposing views.

Three facts about a video showing Tinubu condemning BBC documentary on TB Joshua

An analysis of the video's composition and frame revealed that it was edited to conform with the alleged narrative. For instance, the details of President Tinubu appeared to fade and more deepfakes or edited videos. also, the lack of quality, such as the shady and blurry nature, indicated that the video was compressed for the sake of social media.

Also, the original version of the video was traced to be the Happy New Year broadcast by President Tinubu. In his speech, Tinubu did not reference the late TB Joshua or the BBC documentary. The original video was recorded on January 1, which preceded the release of the BBC documentary.

What is also a visible instance in the alleged video is the synchronisation of the speech. Tinubu's words were not in the same movement with his lips. It is also important to note that cloned videos lacked unshadowed clarity and image properties, which was obvious in the purported video.

Source: Legit.ng