The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned residents of poisonous plantain chips

LASCOPA advised consumers to be cautious and vigilant about where they purchase edibles

The warning came after a viral video captured a plantain chips seller adding polythene known as "rubber" into the hot vegetable oil

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state, Ikeja - The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has alerted residents about the unwholesome process and frying of Plantain Chips”

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 16 via the Lagos state X page (formerly known as Twitter) @followlasg

Lagos government warns residents of poisonous plantain chips Photo Credit: EATINGWITHNAZO

Source: Twitter

The agency gave the warning following the "viral online picture posted by an eye witness showing a "plantain chips" seller allegedly adding Polythene known as "Rubber" into the hot vegetable oil used for frying the plantain."

LASCOPA advised consumers to exercise caution and be vigilant about where they purchase their plantain chips.

It expresses concern about the health implications may have on consumers who purchase such items.

The agency said the plantain chips may expose consumers to harmful substances or food poisoning.

“The Agency is presently investigating this discovery and will take appropriate actions to protect consumers and hold accountable those responsible for the dangerous practice.”

18 Osun pupils hospitalised over alleged food poisoning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 18 pupils of St. James Primary School B, Owo-Ope, in Osogbo, Osun state, were hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning linked to the government’s free school feeding programme.

The pupils developed complications after eating rice and eggs prepared by the food vendor agents of the O’ Meal programme on Monday, December 11, 2023.

According to a mother of three pupils, Iya Taye, her children returned home weak after vomiting and frequent stooling. Iya Taye said her children started experiencing discomfort after eating the food in school. The concerned parents alleged saboteurs in the school feeding programme.

Several people feared dead over suspected food poisoning

Many persons reportedly lost their lives in the Ekureku community in the Abi local government area of Cross Rivers state.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health in Cross River, Dr Iwara Iwara, confirmed the tragic development. It was gathered that the death is an outbreak of cholera and about 30 people have been killed.

Source: Legit.ng