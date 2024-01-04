The military authority has reacted to the viral video of Kaduna indigenes claiming to be Lagosians and taking the state's slots in the army recruitment exercise

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, said the video is evidence that the process is transparent and fair to all

The general stated that the Lagos representative in the recruitment exercise was allowed to do her job without interference, which is one of the core values of the Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said the viral video of the arrested northerners taking the slots of Lagos in the ongoing recruitment process is a testament to transparency and credible exercise.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of Army public relations, said in a statement on Wednesday, December 3, that the military is committed to a credible recruitment process in compliance with its core values of integrity and fairness.

Army Recruitment: Military Opens Up on Video on Northerners Taking Lagos Slots Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

The statement partly read:

"The video is a pointer to one of the processes to which the candidates were subjected, in order to ensure only true indigenes of a particular State are recruited, using the slots of that state and not non-indigenes."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nwachukwu further explained that the video showed the transparency of the process because the state representative is a prominent member of the recruitment team and has been active in the process.

Lagos calls for arrest, prosecution of northerners claiming to be Lagosians in army recruitment

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government had earlier called for the arrest and prosecution of the northern candidates participating in the military recruitment claiming to be Lagosians.

According to The Punch, Gboyega Omotosho, the commissioner for information in Lagos state, made the call in an interview while noting that the matter had not officially been brought to the state government's notice.

Omotosho said:

"It is criminal to attempt to claim that you are from Lagos when you are not. It is what the police should take up, arrest the said candidates and try them.”

See the army statement here:

Chief Imam, Okada Rider Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest attack in Plateau state has claimed the lives of the chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos LGA of the state.

Garba Abdullahi, chairman of the herders' group in the council area, GAFDAN, said the chief Imam and his brother were attacked when they returned to the community for the remains of their belongings burnt recently.

Abdullahi added that another member of the group, Muhammad Gambo, who was an okada rider, was also killed in the attack, while the chief Imam's brother was injured.

Source: Legit.ng